Latest OnePlus Nord update brings August security patch, Bitmoji AOD

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:31 IST
The original OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update in India (IN), Europe (EU) and North America (NA). The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 and brings along the August 2021 Android security patch and Bitmoji AOD to the handset.

The update also improves the system stability.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update:

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08
  • Improved system stability

Ambient Display

  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches which means it will reach a limited number of units today. A broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Announcing the update on the official Community forums, OnePlus advised Nord users to ensure that the phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.

Build number:

  • NA: 11.1.5.5.AC01AA
  • IN: 11.1.5.5.AC01DA
  • EU: 11.1.5.5.AC01BA​

If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Update.

