Left Menu

OneWeb announces successful launch of 34 more satellites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:46 IST
OneWeb announces successful launch of 34 more satellites
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti, on Monday announced the launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan.

The latest launch brings the company's total in-orbit constellation to 288 satellites. OneWeb said it is on track to commence service this year and deliver global service in 2022.

The move highlights the business momentum as the company prepares to introduce commercial service and focus on scaling to global service.

''Bharti-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today confirmed the next successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome,'' the statement said.

The satellites would form part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

''OneWeb remains on track to deliver global service in 2022 and is seeing growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services to the hardest to reach places,'' it said.

Since early 2021, OneWeb has announced distribution partnerships across various industries and businesses, most recently with Northwestel in Canada and BT in the UK.

OneWeb is fully-funded to deliver its constellation and take its satellites into commercial service, the statement informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021