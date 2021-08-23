Left Menu

A1 taps Nokia to expand 5G footprints outside of Austria

The expanded deal will see the Finnish vendor supporting A1 in their efforts to cover all major populated communities as well as main roads within the next 5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Austria

Austrian telco A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has selected Nokia for the rollout of 5G services across Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia. The 5G RAN and Core solutions' deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is expected to start imminently in all other markets, the Finnish vendor said on Monday.

As part of the multi-country single vendor deal, Nokia will provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia.

"We are delighted to have been selected by A1 Telekom Austria Group to support their rollout of our AirScale 5G RAN and core technology across Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia.

Nokia's cloud-native 5G Standalone Core software will enable near zero-touch automation capabilities for A1 in Serbia and Slovenia, driving greater scale and reliability. Additionally, Nokia's open 5G Standalone Core architecture will give the Austrian telco the flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs by streamlining operations and unlocking crucial capabilities such as network slicing.

The expanded deal will see the Finnish vendor supporting A1 in their efforts to cover all major populated communities as well as main roads within the next 5 years. The rollout will also offer innovative new services to consumers as well as vertical industries such as Industry 4.0, Nokia said in a press release.

As we take steps towards the introduction of 5G in these new markets it is imperative we have the best network infrastructure to offer our customers commercial 5G services that delivers all the technological advantages and benefits of 5G. We are therefore pleased to continue our partnership with Nokia and I looked forward to working collaboratively with them to deploy market-leading digital services on this multi-market project.

Alex Kuchar, Group Director Technology & Future Services at A1 Telekom Austria Group

