Left Menu

US cannot simply abandon Afghanistan: China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:20 IST
US cannot simply abandon Afghanistan: China
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

China is once again criticizing the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

"The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. "It cannot just run away like this." He called on the US to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan.

"I hope the US side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan, and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance," he told a daily briefing.

China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021