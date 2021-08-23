Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings July security patch and bug fixes

Asus has released a new software update for its latest gaming flagship - the ROG Phone 5 - which debuted earlier this year. The update comes with build number 18.0840.2107.151 and is rolling out to the Japanese and worldwide units of the phone bearing the model number 'ZS673KS'.

The update bumps up ROG Phone 5's security patch level to July 2021 and also fixes a couple of issues including the one where some videos played via apps would get stuck and without response.

Here's the full changelog for the update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-07

Fixed issue with sending MMS messages on Optus Australia

Fixed an issue where some videos played through apps would get stuck and without response.

Fixed issue where AirTriggers would become insensitive after opening Taobao APP

The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today and may take some days for everyone to receive it. You can also manually check for the new firmware, just go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5 has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The device runs on Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh split battery with 65W fast-charging support and an in-display fingering sensor for quick authentication.

At the back, the ROG Phone 5 houses a triple camera setup comprising of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.