OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus Nord CE users in India, Europe and North America. The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and brings along the July 2021 Android security patch and updated Google GMS.

The latest update also improves the camera effects of the OnePlus Nord CE. Here's the complete update changelog:

System

Improved system performance

Updated Android security patch to 2021.07

Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.06

Camera

Optimized camera effects to take better photos

The update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, head over to your phone's settings > System > System Updates to manually check its availability.

Builds:

IN:11.0.6.6.EB13DA

EU: 11.0.6.6EB13BA

NA: 11.0.6.6.EB13AA​

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage.

As for the cameras, the handset houses a triple rear camera array that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The rear camera supports up to 4K video shooting at 30fps, Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, 1080p super slow-motion video at 120fps, among other features.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS custom skin on top.