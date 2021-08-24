EU increases humanitarian aid for Afghans to over 200 mln euros

The European Union will ramp up humanitarian support for Afghans in and around their country to over 200 million euros from over 50 million euros, the head of the EU's executive Commission said on Tuesday.

"This humanitarian aid will come on top of member states' contributions to help the people of Afghanistan," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding that she would announce the additional support at a G7 summit later in the day.

The aid will be conditional on the respect of human and women's rights, according to an EU official, who said this would determine how much money would flow into Afghanistan directly or into neighbouring regions.

