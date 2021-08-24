Left Menu

OxygenOS 11.0.1 rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10

The update bumps up the phone's security patch level to August 2021 and improves the system performance as well as the internet connection.

The OnePlus Nord N10 units in the European region are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1 update, with the NA region to shortly follow.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord N10 OxygenOS 11.0.1 update:

Changelog

System

  • Improved system performance
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Network

  • Improved internet connection and optimize Wi-Fi signal

Announcing the update on its Community forums, OnePlus said that it is incremental in nature which means it will reach a limited number of users while a broader rollout will commence in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus Nord N10: Specifications

Launched late last year, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G boasts a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is fuelled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the handset houses a 16MP selfie camera and a quad rear camera array comprising a 64MP main shooter with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

