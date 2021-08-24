Left Menu

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:31 IST
Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app. Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

