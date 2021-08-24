FACTBOX-Waymo's Jaguar SUVs offer new experience from Chrysler minivans

Alphabet Inc-owned Waymo is carrying the public in sport utility vehicles for the first time as part of a new test, its latest milestone in a multi-year quest to develop an Uber-like transportation service without any drivers.

The company previously had given rides only in Chrysler Pacifica minivans. Reuters last week in San Francisco took a fully autonomous 15-minute trip in Waymo's new Jaguar I-PACE SUVs. Here is how the cars stack up. SERVICE

Waymo serves about 50 square miles (130 square km) near Phoenix, Arizona with the Pacifica fleet, but declined to disclose the size of its San Francisco footprint where the Jaguar cars are on offer. The sportier SUVs roam streets with speed limits around 25 miles per hour (40km per hour), but the vans see many 45 mph (70 kph) roads.

CAPACITY Each Pacifica holds up to three adults and two children and arrives with a carseat. The I-PACE welcomes three total riders, including support for bring-your-own carseats. Only service animals are allowed in both cases, a potential issue in San Francisco where dogs outnumber children.

BELONGINGS Computers crowd the minivan trunk, so passengers must store luggage, bikes and groceries in the cabin. But the trunk in SUVs will be available soon. Bike racks are not planned.

ACCESS An LED display in the overhead lidar sensor on the I-PACE will eventually show riders' initials to help them find their car. The Pacifica's screen is in the windshield.

Waymo also is exploring a feature for the I-PACE to warn riders of cyclists present during dropoffs because doors open outward rather than sliding as they do on the minivan. COMFORT AND PERKS

The Pacifica features USB chargers for phones and other electronics, and the I-PACE newer USB-C outlets. A pair of navigation and information screens in the Pacifica give way to one in the I-PACE. Physical buttons for starting a ride and calling for assistance also are gone in the I-PACE.

SELF-DRIVING GEAR Waymo describes the exterior sensors on the I-PACE including lidar and cameras as its most advanced, providing capability to handle more complex driving situations and costing half the Pacifica set-up. But the I-PACE still has safety drivers aboard in San Francisco.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS Analysts remotely tune in through two cameras in both the minivans and SUVs to ensure riders not only fasten seat belts but now also wear face coverings.

