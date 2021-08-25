Left Menu

CEMRI organises virtual programme for medium, small and micro enterprises

The Durgapur-based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CEMRI) on Tuesday organised a virtual programme for medium, small and micro enterprises to provide them access to high-end equipment and facilities of the institute. The webinar was attended by over 65 officials from the Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Guwahati and Nagaland, and entrepreneurs, according to a statement.

CSIR-CMERI has already opened-up its CNC bay which includes five advanced axis milling machines, it said.

The other advanced infrastructure options for the industry and MSMEs includes fluid-bed heat treatment services, wire-arc additive manufacturing and 3D printing services and non-contact 3D Surface profiler, the statement said. The CMERI also has horizontal length measuring machines, laser interferometer measurement system, used lubricating oil analysis services, NDT-Metallurgical, among other equipment, it said.

