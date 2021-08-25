World Update VI, new aircrafts coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

During the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, Microsoft on Tuesday announced several new updates that will be coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator over the next few months. These include the World Update VI, new electric air taxis and Reno Air Races.

The World Update VI will bring new regions including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The upcoming update will add aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, several brand-new 3D cities as well as new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips.

It will be available for download in the in-sim marketplace starting September 7th.

Secondly, Microsoft has announced a new series of releases called "Local Legends" that will roll out alongside World Updates. For World Update VI, a famous German plane from 1930 called the Junkers JU-52 has been selected. The Junkers JU-52 will also be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator on September 7th for USD14.99.

Microsoft has partnered with German company Volocopter to integrate their electric air taxis and vision for urban air mobility city operations into the simulator. The VoloCity air taxi will release in November 2021.

"The VoloCity air taxi represents our first step toward the introduction of one of the widely-requested aircraft – helicopters," the company said on Tuesday.

Further, the company has also joined forces with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races, the first major expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator. With the addition of a competitive multiplayer racing mode, players will be able to race against their friends or pilots from around the world.

The Reno Air Races expansion pack will be available this Fall.