COVID19 : "Why Pandemics Happen"

The COVID19 Pandemic has been devastating. It has killed nearly 4 million people around the world and spread to over 225 countries. Different variants emerge, B117 in the UK, P1 in Brazil, B1617 (Delta Variant) which have neutralized vaccines. We have spent a lot of valuable time on whether the Virus is from a Lab or an Animal Host. I strongly believe it is from an Animal Host (Refer ''Why ''Not from a Lab, Animal Virus Again'' & ''Why Lab Theory is Bogus'', Times of India (July 14, Kalra). There are ''scientific and political implications as well''. It does not matter on the source. The Pandemic is by Design. In this piece, I argue the following: 1. PANDEMIC HAS A DESIGN! COVID19 does not discriminate between Religion, Race, Geography, Age, or Gender. It is designed to affect the Class of Human Beings. To ensure Human Beings break down walls of Religion, bury divisions of Race, destroy divisions created by Geography or Gender. To love and care for each other. To facilitate the evolution of Better Human Beings. Human Beings need to build Ionic Bonds of Love & Covalent Bonds of Peace with each other. '' - Ashish Kalra 1. This Pandemic has a DESIGN, just like Birds are designed to fly, and Human Beings are not. Human Beings cannot fly. If they try to fly like Superman (Christopher Reeves), they land up in a wheelchair. These are events with defined probabilities. Same with if you have a very pretty, nice, humble, Harvard educated the first cousin and you want to marry her given you know a good parent lineage& great family background, you cannot. That is governed by the Biology of First Cousin Marriages (D Balasubramaniam). Abnormalities of children in First Cousin Marriages is nearly 3x as compared to normal marriages. The Pandemic will affect all Human Beings. The mechanism of spread of SARS-COV2 causing severe respiratory syndrome is the same across the board. No differentiation of Religion, Race, Gender, or Geography in Human Beings. It is designed to affect the Class of Human Beings. It is designed to UNITE Human Beings regardless of Religion, Race, Geography, Gender, or Age.

2. IMPORTANCE OF ''PRAYER":'' MODEL OF INTEGRATION OF RELIGION'' The Pandemic has highlighted the ''importance of Prayer''. We have lost over 4mn beautiful lives in this Pandemic globally. Science has not been able to produce an ''effective vaccine'' yet (please refer to ''Why Variants will beat Vaccines'', Times of India, Kalra). Further, Religion is Beautiful but has become a divisive factor. Religion is a Unifying Factor. A Force that binds one & all. In the above schematic, have used Christianity (2.3bn followers), Hinduism (1.2bn followers), Islam (1.8bn followers)& Judaism (Source: Pew Center for Religion). In the Kalra Model, I use 6 Religions, and then 7 Religions, then 8 Religions, can be extended to N religions. The Outcome is the same. It is an elegant Mathematical Model for the Integration of Religion.

Advertisement

''KALRA MATHEMATICAL MODEL FOR INTEGRATION OF RELIGION '' Proof Venue: Carnegie Hall, New York, September 15, 2021, Powerful Method to UNITE Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism 3. LOVE:''WHO REALLY MATTERS'' The Pandemic has killed over 4 million people globally. Over 500K beautiful lives have been lost in America, over 600K in India, over 500K killed in Brazil. Even the most Advanced Countries with the Best Healthcare systems have not been able to save valuable lives. Nor have advanced vaccines. In this hour of need, the importance of Family and Loved ones have got accentuated. This is important. Also, highlights who is important and who are the people who have mattered. It also facilitates a necessary sense of ''gratitude'' as well 4. ''IMPORTANCE OF WHAT WE EAT'' 4. In ''Why Bat Coronaviruses are necessary'' (Times of India, Kalra, June 10, 2021) & ''Clash of 2 Ecosystems'' (Times of India, Kalra, August 2, 2021), I explain through science the effect of Coronaviruses in Wild & Domesticated Animals; and the deadly effects of Human Consumption of these Animals. Pandemics reinforce clear lines of demarcation between Different Ecosystems - Cannibals, Human Beings & Animals. None can encroach on the other. When Cannibals eat Human Beings they get Brain Disease. When Human Beings eat Animals, Deadly Viruses like Ebola (Bats), Swine Flu (Pigs), MERS (Camels), SARS (Civets) emerge. With the COVID19 Pandemic, it is Pangolin/Ferret Badgers/Rabbits (WHO- Wuhan Takeaways, Page, Hinshaw WSJ, Feb 9, Feb 23, 2021). Bottom line is that Human Beings cannot encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. Human Beings will have to move to a ''Plant-Based Diet'' (also see Dr. Esselsytn, Cleveland Clinic). 5. ''TAKEAWAYS FROM THE OXYGEN CRISIS (INDIA)'' ''CONSTRUCTIVE CAPITALISM FRAMEWORK'' 5. One of the key takeaways from the Oxygen Crisis has been greater ''Cooperation and coordination'' between Nations of the World. That is the DESIGN OF THE VIRUS. Nations have to Cooperate. The Transaction costs of Coordination & Cooperation will converge to ZERO.

I propose a ''Circle of Trust'' between the Nations of the World. This is important.

1. Critical as we move to a ''Constructive Capitalism'' over ''Destructive Capitalism'' framework.

2. Destructive Capitalism is resources spent on Weapons, Missiles, Artillery, and Weapons of Mass Destruction. The resources spent on Destructive Capitalism to be spent on Education, Healthcare & Creating jobs. This is particularly important for poor Developing Nations.

3. Constructive Capitalism is the Capitalism that is spent on producing beautiful civilian goods & services (Apple Computer, Disney, Oracle, Unilever, P&G, Microsoft, Intel, Boeing (passenger aircraft), Infosys, TCS, Wipro). To play ''Constructive Capitalism'' over ''Destructive Capitalism'' between the Nations of the World. ''Trading Blocks over Military Blocks''. Embrace and Accelerate a ''Constructive Capitalism'' Framework over a ''Destructive Capitalism'' framework. This is one of the necessary Designs of the Pandemic.

This material is copyrighted to Ashish Kalra @2021. Attorney: DePenning & DePenning. Cannot be reproduced in any form @Ashish Kalra 2021.

www.ashishkalra.org Email: ashish.kalra@mayfaircapital.in Twitter: @AshishKalra44 Instagram: AshishKalra_official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)