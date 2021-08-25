Latest Realme Narzo 20 update brings fix for 48MP camera mode

Realme has released a new software update for the Narzo 20 that arrives with UI Version RMX2191_11.C.12 and brings along the July and August 2021 Android security patches as well as a fix for the issue causing the Camera app to stutter when the 48M mode is selected.

The update also fixes an issue where File Manager might take some time to open. Here's the complete changelog for the latest Narzo 20 update:

Security

• Updated Android security patch: July and August 2021

Camera

Fixes an issue where the Camera app might stutter when the 48M mode is selected.

Apps

Fixes an issue where File Manager might take some time to open.

System

Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

The OTA is rolling out in a staged manner, therefore it will reach a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Realme Narzo 20: Specifications

Launched in Q3 2020, the Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset. The processor is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options onboard the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lastly, the Narzo 20 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front while the rear panel houses a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view (FoV) and a 2-megapixel tertiary macro lens. The rear camera supports 1080P/30fps video recording, NightScape, Expert, 48MP Mode, HDR and other features.