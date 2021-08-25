Twitter boosting 'Spaces' by enabling users to see which one of their friends are attending

Left Menu

Micro-blogging site Twitter has been experimenting with a way to make it easier to find 'Spaces' that users might be interested in. 'Spaces' is Twitter's 'Clubhouse'-like audio chat rooms feature to have live audio conversations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:57 IST
Micro-blogging site Twitter has been experimenting with a way to make it easier to find 'Spaces' that users might be interested in. 'Spaces' is Twitter's 'Clubhouse'-like audio chat rooms feature to have live audio conversations. According to the official Spaces Twitter handle, right at the top of their timelines, some users on iOS or Android will now be able to see if someone they follow is listening in on a 'Space'.

Twitter had already been surfacing 'Spaces' in that top bar, where users might have also seen 'Fleets' before Twitter shut them down. Previously, it only showed 'Spaces' from people a user followed and who were hosting the social audio rooms. Now, users might also see when somebody they follow is tuning into one.

If a user doesn't want their followers to know what 'Spaces' they're attending, then they can turn that off by navigating to the 'Settings and privacy' menu, then 'Privacy and safety', and then toggling off the option to "allow followers to see which 'Spaces' they're listening to." Turning this off won't hide a user's presence inside 'Spaces', though. If they're attending a 'Space', the people in the room with them will still be able to see that they're there.

Just last week, Twitter added another way to make 'Spaces' more discoverable by making it easier for other apps to point to it. As per The Verge, the company is also continuing to iterate on the experience of being in a 'Space', adding the ability for 'Spaces' hosts to designate up to two co-hosts earlier this month. (ANI)

