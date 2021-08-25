Left Menu

Dual use of defence technology developed by MSMEs can propel them to greater heights: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:51 IST
Dual use of defence technology developed by MSMEs can propel them to greater heights: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The dual uses available for defence technology that are developed by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can propel them to greater heights, a senior defence ministry official said Wednesday.

Various technologies such as night vision goggles have civilian use as well as military use. MSMEs selling such technologies to both the markets earn bigger revenues.

''A robust industrial ecosystem is a product of diversity. Diversity means diversity between the public sector and the private sector. Diversity between the bigger and the smaller players. Diversity of territories, experience, capabilities and capacities,'' Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) in the Ministry of Defence, said during an ASSOCHAM event.

An ecosystem is created when there is a marriage and a marriage can happen when both sides are complimenting each other, he said.

''I think everyone has its own USP and this is where the role of MSMEs as rising stars is very important in our defence and military industrial ecosystem,'' he noted.

Defence, because of the importance being given by the government of India, has started to become a good economic multiplier, Jaju said.

''I can assure that the once you get into the defence business, the dual uses that are available will propel your business to bigger heights...I am confident that our MSMEs are going to be the rising star of our defence business,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021