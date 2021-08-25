Fitbit unveils Charge 5, its most advanced health and fitness tracker

Google-owned wearables brand Fitbit has launched its most advanced health and fitness tracker - the Fitbit Charge 5. It is the company's first tracker to include an EDA sensor that measures the body's response to stress via tiny changes in the sweat glands on the wearer's fingers.

Sporting an aerodynamic design and an AMOLED color display, the Fitbit Charge 5 is claimed to be 10 percent thinner and two times brighter than its predecessor. For added convenience, there is an always-on display (AOD) option and 20 colourful clock faces to choose from.

The Fitbit Charge 5 supports 24/7 heart rate tracking and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges. The fitness tracker measures blood oxygen level (SpO2) and also provides a holistic view of other key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app.

The ECG app, which debuted on Fitbit Sense, will also be available soon on Charge 5. Other features onboard the tracker include built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, Active Zone Minutes and automatic exercise recognition, among other.

Further, Fitbit Premium members will get access to more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands like Daily Burn, barre3, one and new high energy workouts from LES MILLS as well as 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions from brands and experts, like Ten Percent Happier and Mindful Method by Deepak Chopra for stress management.

Also coming to Fitbit Premium is the new Daily Readiness Score, which uses insights from your body, including your activity, heart rate variability (HRV) and recent sleep, to help you assess when you're ready to push yourself physically. The feature will also be available to Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe and Inspire 2 devices.

Price and availability

The Fitbit Charge 5 is available for pre-order at USD179.95 which also includes a six-month Premium membership. The tracker will be available globally this fall.

Buyers can choose from lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable sport bands, plush nylon hook and loop bands and hand-crafted premium Horween leather bands.