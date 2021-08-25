OnePlus Nord N100 gets August security patch with latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to Nord N100 with the August 2021 Android security patch. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.3 in North America (NA) while the European units of the phone will soon receive it as OxygenOS 11.0.1.

Below is the complete changelog for the Nord N100 update:

Advertisement

Changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Improved the stability and fixed known issues

Announcing the update on its Community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature which means it will reach a limited number of units initially, with a broader rollout to happen in the upcoming days.

You can also manually check the update's availability, just head over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Builds:

EU: 11.0.1.BE83BA

NA: 11.0.3.BE81AA​

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera module that incorporates a 13MP main camera with EIS support, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video-chatting, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord N100 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support and for quick unlocking, the device features a rear-mounted fingering sensor and Face Unlock.