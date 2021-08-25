Left Menu

OnePlus Nord N100 gets August security patch with latest update

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:35 IST
OnePlus Nord N100 gets August security patch with latest update
The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.3 in North America (NA) while the European units of the phone will soon receive it as OxygenOS 11.0.1.

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to Nord N100 with the August 2021 Android security patch. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.3 in North America (NA) while the European units of the phone will soon receive it as OxygenOS 11.0.1.

Below is the complete changelog for the Nord N100 update:

Changelog

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08
  • Improved the stability and fixed known issues

Announcing the update on its Community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature which means it will reach a limited number of units initially, with a broader rollout to happen in the upcoming days.

You can also manually check the update's availability, just head over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Builds:

  • EU: 11.0.1.BE83BA
  • NA: 11.0.3.BE81AA​

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera module that incorporates a 13MP main camera with EIS support, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video-chatting, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord N100 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support and for quick unlocking, the device features a rear-mounted fingering sensor and Face Unlock.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021