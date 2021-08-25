OFT launches down-folding butt version of its assault rifle

The Ordnance Factory, Tiruchirappalli (OFT) on Wednesday launched its down-folding butt version of the 7.62X39mm Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR), in addition to the fixed and side folding versions.

The 7.62x39mm TAR is a powerful individual automatic weapon designed to destroy the enemy by fire in single and burst firing mode. ''It is a single shot rifle in normal mode and it can be used in burst mode also. By firing in burst mode in short series, group or single targets at a range up to 500 metres can be destroyed. However, the destructive effect of the TAR is up to a range of 1350 metres,'' an official release here said.

''In commemoration of 75 years of independence, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchirappalli launched Down folding butt version of 7.62X39mm Trichy Assault Rifle on August 25. At present, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchirappalli, is manufacturing TAR Rifles in two variants i.e. Fixed butt and side folding butt versions,'' it added.

OFT developed and manufactured TAR Down folding butt version to meet the customer requirement as some of the CAPF units, state police and RPF required this variant for quick and easy movement of personnel in guard and patrolling duty. The overall length of TAR-Down folding butt is 900mm in butt open condition and 650mm in folding condition, it added.

The new version of the weapon was launched by Sanjay Dwivedi, IOFS, General Manager, OFT and Rajiv Jain, IOFS, Addl.General Manager. Senior officials of OFT attended the launch event, the release said.

