Left Menu

You can now replace Google Meet background with video on iOS device

The ability to replace Google Meet background with video on an iOS device is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 08:14 IST
You can now replace Google Meet background with video on iOS device
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google Meet on iOS now let you replace your background with a video. This is in addition to the ability to replace the Meet background with a static image on the web and mobile. This feature is already available on Google Meet on the web.

Initially, you will be able to select from three Google made videos: a classroom, a party, and a forest, with more options to be available soon.

"Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well to help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates Blog.

Google Workspace admins can control whether users in their organization can replace the backgrounds in their Google Meet video feeds. For end-users, they have the ability to replace their background when enabled by their admin.

The ability to replace Google Meet background with video on an iOS device is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

The replace background feature for video will require an iOS device running:

  • iPhone 8 and up
  • iPad 5th generation and up
  • iOS 12 or above

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021