You can now replace Google Meet background with video on iOS device

Google Meet on iOS now let you replace your background with a video. This is in addition to the ability to replace the Meet background with a static image on the web and mobile. This feature is already available on Google Meet on the web.

Initially, you will be able to select from three Google made videos: a classroom, a party, and a forest, with more options to be available soon.

"Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well to help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates Blog.

Google Workspace admins can control whether users in their organization can replace the backgrounds in their Google Meet video feeds. For end-users, they have the ability to replace their background when enabled by their admin.

The ability to replace Google Meet background with video on an iOS device is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

The replace background feature for video will require an iOS device running: