Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing?

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing? Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out.

Also Read: Soccer-Lukaku arrives in London to complete Chelsea move - reports

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021