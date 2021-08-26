Left Menu

Google announces USD10 billion investment to strengthen cybersecurity

Updated: 26-08-2021 12:07 IST
Google will be investing USD10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cybersecurity, including extending the zero-trust security model, helping secure the software supply chain, and enhancing open-source security, the Silicon Valley giant announced at President Joe Biden's White House Cyber Security Meeting on Wednesday.

As widespread cyberattacks continue to exploit vulnerabilities, targeting people, organizations and governments around the world, Google is further advancing its work to make the internet safer for everyone.

"Leading the world in cybersecurity is critical to our national security. We look forward to working with the Administration and others to define and drive a new era in cybersecurity. Our collective safety, economic growth, and future innovation depend on it," Google said.

The company, via its Career Certificate program, will also train 100,000 Americans in fields like IT Support and Data Analytics, learning in-demand skills including data privacy and security. Google promises to train over 10 million Americans in digital skills from basic to advanced by 2023.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also pledged to invest USD20 billion to advance its security solutions over the next 5 years. Additionally, the company has committed USD150 million to help US government agencies upgrade protections, and expand our cybersecurity training partnerships, CEO Satya Nadella announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

IBM said it will train more than 150,000 American people in cybersecurity skills over the next three years via a range of programs such as SkillsBuild. The company also announced a new data storage solution - IBM Safeguarded Copy - for protecting critical infrastructure. The solution is claimed to shorten the time it takes for organizations to recover from days to hours.

"With cybersecurity quickly becoming a new battleground for state competition, businesses and government share a collective responsibility to collaborate on preventing cyberattacks that could have a devastating impact or prompt national or global crises. We must join forces now to shore up the security of the critical infrastructure that keeps our society functioning," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM.

