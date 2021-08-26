Google releases Android 12 Beta 4.1 update with boot loop fix and more

Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 4.1 (SPB4.210715.014), a minor update to Android 12 Beta 4 which was released earlier this month, to Pixel phones.

The Android 12 Beta 4.1 fixes the boot loop issue as well as the issue where the phone could not connect to the internet when connected to a virtual private network (VPN). The update also addresses the issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings.

Below is the complete list of fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long-press the Phone app and tap the App info button then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow. (Issue #196325588)

Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)

Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, or 5 series users can install this release on their devices. If you are already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 12 Beta 4.1. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.