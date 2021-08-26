 ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale returns; save up to 80% on almost 200 titles

The ID Super Saver Sale, one of Microsoft's hottest and most popular sales providing deep discounts on fantastic ID@Xbox gems, is now live for a limited period of time. You can save up to 80% on almost 200 titles, including platformers, horror, shooters, adventure, sports, racers, etc.

Here are some of the titles currently on sale:

Outlast 2

With an 85% discount, you can now purchase Outlast 2 for USD 4.49, instead of USD29.99.The game introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you're right in the thick of it.

Black Desert

Microsoft is offering a 60% discount on Black Desert, making it available for purchase at USD19.99, instead of USD49.99. Black Desert is a living-world MMORPG. Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters and huge bosses fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is an epic 4-player co-op game where you fight together with your friends against the forces of Chaos and Skaven in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Vermintide 2 expands the intense first-person combat with a brand-new enemy faction, 15 new career paths, talent trees, new weapons, an improved loot system, and more.

The title is now available at a 75% discount, which means you can grab it for just USD13.74 instead of USD54.99.

Batman - The Telltale Series

This all-new series from Telltale Games is available at USD5.99 instead of the USD14.99 price tag. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you'll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne's world and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of Batman.

Ancestors Legacy

As part of the ID Super Saver Sale, Ancestors Legacy is available at a 60% discount i.e. USD15.99.

Ancestors Legacy is a history-inspired real-time strategy game influenced by historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields. Take command of your army as you storm through medieval Europe in an extensive series of campaigns.

Only by utilizing the full range of available tactical options, taking strategic advantage of the environment, and managing your temporary bases and settlements, will you emerge victorious.

To see the full list of games on sale, head over to this page.