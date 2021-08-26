Left Menu

Bengal earmarks 100 acres more for IT hub: minister

The West Bengal government has earmarked another 100 acres of land for its Silicon Valley Tech Hub and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it becomes the information technology hub of not only India but also the world, state IT Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.The Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub is being set up to attract investment in ITITeSTelecom projects with employment potential. West Bengal has comprehended and fast adapted to this, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:39 IST
The West Bengal government has earmarked another 100 acres of land for its Silicon Valley Tech Hub and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it becomes the information technology hub of not only India but also the world, state IT Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

The Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub is being set up to attract investment in IT/ITeS/Telecom projects with employment potential. “West Bengal has promoted the Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town which is fast becoming a satellite city. Another 100 acres of land has been marked for extending it in phase II,” Chatterjee said at a virtual event of Assocham.

He said technology is one of the key focus areas for the government of West Bengal.

“(Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee’s policy focuses mainly on big data analysis and decimation, animation and gaming, cyber securities, drones, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and others,” the IT minister said.

The state recognises the need for uniform global standards, international set of laws, inclusive labour laws, and industrial codes, he said.

''This will in turn help in reducing the non-pecuniary costs associated with international trade. West Bengal has comprehended and fast adapted to this,” he added.

