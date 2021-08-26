Zoom now lets you transfer meeting from mobile to desktop, limit screen sharing

Zoom has added the ability to seamlessly transfer meetings from mobile to desktop as well as limit screen sharing for meetings with external participants. The latest update also brings Focus Mode, enhancements to the Zoom Phone dashboard and chat sidebar, and more.

With this latest update, you can now transfer a meeting from mobile to desktop and back to mobile without any disruption. Now, admins can also apply restrictions to prevent specific users or groups from screen sharing when external participants join a meeting. This will help prevent the sharing of sensitive information.

The update also brings Focus Mode which places meeting participants in a view where they can only see themselves, the host/co-hosts, and the content they are sharing. Meeting hosts and co-hosts can also choose to view participants in gallery view.

Next, the new "automatic reactions from gesture recognition" feature enables iPad users to use 'Raise Hand' and 'Thumbs Up' reactions during meetings.

Coming to the Zoom Phone updates, users of shared lines can now enable a new privacy feature that prevents others from picking up a held call, listening, whispering, barging, or taking over the call. This feature requires client version 5.7.6 or higher and it doesn't work on desk phones.

Secondly, the admin dashboard has been enhanced to provide more visibility into metrics associated with call queues, allowing account owners and admins to view the top 10 extensions by call usage or minutes usage. They can also select specific privileges to customize call monitoring groups such as allowing the group to barge into calls.

The update also brings enhancements to the Zoom Chat sidebar which now displays fewer chats and channels per group. These include the addition of clear markers indicating whether a channel is public or private and the ability to expand the sidebar to see more chats and channels.