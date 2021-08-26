Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:21 IST
SuperGaming raises USD 5.5 mn in funding
Game development company SuperGaming on Thursday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (about Rs 40.8 crore) in funding from Skycatcher, AET Fund (the venture arm of Akatsuki) and others.

BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures and Monish Darda also participated in the Series A round, a statement said.

The latest funding will support SuperGaming's talent expansion from a team of 120 currently to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles, it added.

The company is also working on a large battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022. ''SuperGaming's rapid growth is a testament to the maturing Indian gaming industry backed by strong demand for newer channels of virtual entertainment. Our aim is to utilise this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India's foremost gaming company,'' SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John said.

SuperGaming had previously raised USD 1.3 million (about Rs 9.36 crore) in 2019 in seed funding from Dream Incubator, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund and Better Capital. The company's published title MaskGun has recently crossed the 50 million installs milestone, while Devil Amongst Us touched 10 million installs within just 4 months of its launch. It also runs games for remote work teams Bored.

Headquartered in Singapore with a studio based in Pune, SuperGaming has a multi-genre portfolio that is indicative of versatility and depth in game development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

