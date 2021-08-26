Left Menu

Delhi: Number of applicants for e learners' license doubles in second week after launch

The e learners licence eLL facility of the Delhi government through online driving test has been a big success so far, with number of applicants more than doubling in the second week after launch of the faceless service earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.The number of applications for eLL through online driving test facility from home or workplace comfort, was 5,948 in the first week after launch on August 11.

The e learners' licence (eLL) facility of the Delhi government through online driving test has been a ''big success'' so far, with number of applicants more than doubling in the second week after launch of the faceless service earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.

The number of applications for eLL through online driving test facility from home or workplace comfort, was 5,948 in the first week after launch on August 11. By August 25 morning, the number of applicants became 15,798, said a senior Transport department officer.

''The facility has proved to be a big success so far with rise in not only the number of applications but also the success rate. Out of total nearly 16,000 applicants, 90 per cent of those who appeared in the online driving test got the learners licence,'' he said.

Out of total 15,798 applicants till August 25, 11,370 passed the driving test while 1,109 failed it and 4,428 did not take the test, he said.

Under the Transport department's faceless services launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, people can apply for online test for learners' licence sitting at home or from their workplace.

An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home freeing them from taking rounds of Transport department offices.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar authenticated and fees can also be paid online.

The applied for document will be dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

