Odd News Roundup: Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing?
Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb
How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing? Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out.
