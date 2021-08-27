Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft has released the KB5005103 cumulative update for Windows 10, version 1909. The update bumps up the OS Build to version 18363.1766 and addresses dozens of issues.

Here's what's new with the Windows 10 KB5005103 update:

Highlights

Updates an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing some videos ( .mp4 files).

files). Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.

Improvements and fixes