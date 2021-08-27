Left Menu

Sania-McHale cruise to semifinals at Cleveland

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 27-08-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 10:29 IST
Sania-McHale cruise to semifinals at Cleveland
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight-set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang here.

Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women's doubles quarterfinals Thursday night.

The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.

Mirza and McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.

They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3 6-2 in the opening round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021