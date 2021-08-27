Sania-McHale cruise to semifinals at Cleveland

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight-set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang here.

Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women's doubles quarterfinals Thursday night.

The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.

Mirza and McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.

They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3 6-2 in the opening round.

