Qualcomm claims 5G mmWave milestone with ZTE

Qualcomm and ZTE claim to have achieved a record 5G mmWave speed using 200 MHz carrier bandwidth in NR standalone Dual-Connectivity (NR-DC). The test leveraged a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, and ZTE mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment.

"This marks the first connection in China using 5G NR standalone Dual-Connectivity (NR-DC, or FR1+FR2 DC) with one 200 MHz carrier in the 26 GHz (n258) mmWave band, along with one 100 MHz carrier in the 3.5 GHz (n78) band, achieving a peak downlink speed of over 2.43 Gbps using a single device," Qualcomm said in a press release on Friday.

The duo achieved a peak downlink speed of over 5 Gbps using a single device employing carrier aggregation with four 200MHz carriers in the 26 GHz (n258) mmWave band and successfully tested two 200 MHz mmWave carriers on the uplink.

"This latest milestone with ZTE underscores important progress towards 5G mmWave commercialization in China to unleash the full potential of 5G and drive mmWave adoption globally. Qualcomm Technologies has been at the forefront of 5G mmWave commercialization and we are excited to see the benefits of this revolutionary technology in enabling new use cases and opportunities for the mobile ecosystem in China," said Yan Chenwei, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

5G mmWave allows mobile operators to use vast spectrum resources in bands above 24 GHz to deliver massive network capacity and extreme multi-Gigabit performance. A recent analysis by GSMA Intelligence has also shown that 5G mmWave and sub-6 deployments are more cost-effective than sub-6 only in a variety of scenarios including dense urban and enterprise settings.