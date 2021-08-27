Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 land in India

Updated: 27-08-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 land in India
Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 in India. They will be available for pre-booking on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30, 2021, with sale to commence from September 10, 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender and priced at Rs 11,999. The Galaxy Watch 4 series has two models:

Galaxy Watch 4

  • Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) BT - Rs 23,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) LTE - Rs 28,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) BT - Rs 26,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) LTE - Rs 31,999

The Galaxy Watch 4 40mm variants will be available in Pink Gold, Black and Silver color options while the 44mm models will be available in Black, Green and Silver color options.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) BT - Rs 31,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) LTE - Rs 36,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) BT - Rs 34,999
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) LTE - Rs 39,999

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model will be offered in Black and Silver color options.

Galaxy Watch 4: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series features a Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display with up to 450 x 450 pixels resolution. The series comes with 5ATM water-resistant and IP68 dust and water-resistant rating.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series boasts a 5nm Exynos W920 processor which has a 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation. It runs on Wear OS, powered by Samsung and built by Samsung and Google. which includes support for leading third-party apps like Spotify, Calm and others.

The watch allows tracking of:

  • Body composition - You can easily check body composition from your wrist with just two fingers and get the result in about 15 seconds, which is claimed to be 98% accurate compared to the conventional techniques.
  • sleep monitoring - offers in-depth sleep pattern analysis
  • blood oxygen level (SpO2)
  • pulse
  • heart rate

Talking about the battery life, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is claimed to last up to 40 hours on a single charge and with 30 minutes of charge, it provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

