Netflix starts testing mobile gaming with 'Stranger Things' titles

Netflix's mobile gaming push has started in Poland with two 'Stranger Things'-themed games on Android called 'Stranger Things: 1984' and 'Stranger Things 3'. As per Variety, the streaming giant launched the first test of its plan to use mobile games to boost its core streaming-subscription business, with the introduction of two 'Stranger Things' games for Android, available, for now, only to users in Poland.

Netflix subscribers in Poland will be able to download the two games via the Google Play Store and then play them on the Netflix mobile app. As with other content offerings on the streamer, the Stranger Things games will have no ads or in-app purchases. In a statement, the company said it was "still very, very early days" for the streaming giant's gaming expansion, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"We will be working hard to deliver the best possible experience in the months ahead with our no ads, no in-app purchases approach to gaming," the company said. It is not immediately clear when Netflix will launch its mobile game offerings in other countries, including the US.

But the new releases come one month after Netflix hired its first vice president of game development, Mike Verdu, and executives told investors, amid announcing the company's latest quarterly earnings, that Netflix would be expanding into games. "We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," Netflix's shareholder letter in July stated.

"We're excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering, and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games," the letter continued. Netflix plans to create games based on its original TV shows and films, as well as introduce completely new games and license some titles. (ANI)

