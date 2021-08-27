Odd News Roundup: Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing? Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out.

Also Read: Vistara's Delhi-London flights stop using Afghanistan airspace

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)