Indosat Ooredoo launches commercial 5G services in Jakarta

Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo has partnered with Ericsson to launch commercial 5G services in the capital city of Jakarta and plans to extend the services to other major cities including Surabaya and Makassar where there is high consumer demand for data services.

In a press release on Friday, Swedish network equipment vendor Ericsson said that is powering the 5G network through Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

"Ericsson is delighted to further strengthen its partnership with Indosat Ooredoo by providing 5G services in Jakarta. 5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of the economy and stimulating next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in Indonesia," said Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia.

With the rollout of commercial 5G services, Indosat Ooredoo's subscriber customers will get access to enhanced mobile broadband. The high speeds, low latency and large data-handling capabilities of the technology will also help drive Industry 4.0 opportunities for the operator's enterprise, industry and public sector customers.

In addition, the 5G services will also help accelerate Jakarta's digital transformation towards realizing its smart city vision. The manufacturing industry, public services as well as healthcare sector in the city are among the sectors that will benefit from 5G.

"We believe 5G technology and its myriad use cases will help to revolutionize the way industries and businesses operate and the way consumers access public services and entertainment. With this launch, Indosat Ooredoo is driving forward Indonesia's 5G revolution and moving the nation towards a bright and 5G-enabled future," said Ahmad Al-Neama, President, Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo.

The commercial rollout of 5G services in the capital city is the first milestone of wider 5G deployment ambitions in Indonesia. Earlier this year, Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo signed a five-year strategic 5G agreement aimed at enhancing the digital experience for people, enterprises and industries across the Group's operating companies in 10 countries.