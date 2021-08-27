Xbox Free Play Days: Play Battlefield V, Assetto Corsa Competizione and more this weekend

As part of the weekly Xbox Free Play Days, Microsoft has made Battlefield V, Assetto Corsa Competizione and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited free to play this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

While Battlefield V and Assetto Corsa Competizione are available to play until Sunday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available until Monday, August 30 at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

Additionally, these titles and other editions are available for purchase at a limited time discount.

Battlefield V

Enter mankind's greatest conflict across land, air, and sea with all gameplay content unlocked from the get-go. Choose from the complete arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and gadgets, and immerse yourself in the hard-fought battles of World War II. Stand out on the battlefield with the complete roster of Elites and the best customization content of Year 1 and Year 2.

Battlefield V is now on sale now at 85% off in the Xbox Store:

Standard Edition (USD39.99 SRP) at 85% off: USD6.00

Definitive Edition (USD49.99 SRP) at 85% off: USD7.50

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official GT World Challenge videogame.Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, the game will allow you to experience the real atmosphere of the GT3 championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved. Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races will come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.

It is available at 60% off for a limited time on Xbox One.

Standard Edition (USD39.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD16.00

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits.

The title is now on sale now at 60% off.