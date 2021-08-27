MoS IT launches QSim to carry out research in Quantum Computing

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, launched QSim – Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit, to enable Researchers and Students to carry out research in Quantum Computing at a cost-effective manner here today. Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney and senior officers from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology also attended the event.

Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt. of India, Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc Bangalore, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, Ms Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, Dr Sudhir Kamat, DG (MED&COS), DRDO and many other dignitaries joined the event virtually.

QSim is an outcome of the project "Design and Development of Quantum Computer Toolkit (Simulator, Workbench) and Capacity Building". This is one of the first initiatives in the country to address the common challenge of advancing the Quantum Computing research frontiers in India. This project is being executed collaboratively by IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Addressing the event, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that we are coming to an era where conventional computing power growth through the traditional means of silicon and semiconductor is drawing to a close and now we are going to see the next generation of computing power growth comes from a combination of software new architectures, system redesign and new system paradigms and that is where the quantum computing comes and is clearly going to be the cutting edge of the future demands of computing power. QSim is the Gateway for Indian scientists to take us in that direction.

Shri Chandrasekhar further added that as a nation we have come a long way as a community of scientists. He expressed his happiness QSim is the result of collaborative efforts of research and development which he said is a way to grow our technological capabilities. He said that we have a tremendous amount of talent in this country. The future of our Nation's technological capabilities will be driven to a large extent by how effectively we work in a collaborative manner and pick and assemble the best brains from across the country to create the technologies OF the future. Ministry of Electronics and IT is determined to help our country grow its technological capabilities. With the collaborative model of working India can reach greater heights in terms of technology leadership of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney said that QSim is a very initial step and this would be strengthened by the Mtech program that has already been launched by IISc Bangalore. Taking the lead from IISc Bangalore other institutes might also like to join that because the strength that we have in India is of human resources and with this strength, we may go deeper and deeper into any technology whatsoever.

QSim, the toolkit launched today, allows researchers and students to write and debug Quantum Code that is essential for developing Quantum Algorithms. Quantum systems are highly sensitive to disturbances from the environment, even necessary controls and observations perturb them. The available and upcoming Quantum devices are noisy and techniques to bring down the environmental error rate are being intensively pursued. QSim allows researchers to explore Quantum Algorithms under idealized conditions and help prepare experiments to run on actual Quantum Hardware. QSim can serve as an important educational / research tool providing an excellent way to attract students/researchers to the field of Quantum Technology and provides a platform to acquire the skills of 'programming' as well as 'designing' real Quantum Hardware.

QSim - Feature Highlights

Intuitive UI: QSim offers a robust QC Simulator integrated with a GUI based Workbench allowing students/researchers to create Quantum programs, visualize the instant circuit generation and simulated outputs.

Simulate noisy Quantum logic circuits: Helps simulate Quantum circuits with and without noise and test how well various algorithms work with imperfect quantum components. This is essential to simulate real-life conditions.

Pre-loaded Quantum algorithms and Examples: QSim comes loaded with Quantum programs and algorithms providing a head start to the users. E.g. QFT, Deutsch Jozsa, Grovers and so on.

Integrated with HPC: The quantum simulations are performed on powerful HPC resources allowing multiple users to submit jobs simultaneously with different QuBit configurations.

QSim - Offering Models

PARAM SHAVAK QSim - Standalone system with Quantum Simulator in a box

PARAM QSim Cloud - Available on the cloud using HPC infrastructure PARAM SIDDHI AI (developed and deployed under NSM program)

