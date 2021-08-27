U.S. House committee seeks social media records related to Capitol attack
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:08 IST
The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc , Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump's supporters.
