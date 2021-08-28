ESPN explores sports-betting deal worth at least $3 billion - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 00:33 IST
Walt Disney Co's ESPN is looking to license its brand to major sports-betting companies for at least $3 billion over several years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, as it aims to cash in on the fast-growing online gambling industry.
Disney did not immediately repsond to a Reuters request for comment.
