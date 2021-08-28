Industry Update: Understanding The Expansion and Growth of Data Centres in India

Over the projection period of 2021 to 2026, the Indian data centre market is anticipated to grow at an 8% CAGR. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based business operations has pushed companies to invest in data management capabilities in order to handle the massive amounts of data that are being created[1].

Moreover, the development of user-friendly platforms, high-speed internet, plus increased adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, is likely to boost the industry in the coming years.

Metrics Driving The Increased Adoption Of Data Centres In India

Between January to September 2020, the Indian data centre sector had developed dramatically, witnessing investments in more than 14 data centres in India – and this has continued beyond 2020. In fact, the Indian DC industry has grown three times faster than the universal average, and there are several facts that demonstrate the exponential development of data centres in India[2].

However, the present COVID-19 crisis is not the only element driving the data centre expansion in India, as it includes additional important factors[1] such as:

The rising need for cloud computing in India increased internet penetration, and government regulation for data storage within the nation, are some of the key factors boosting data centre demand in the country.

Over the projection period, the digital development of end-user industries in the nation, as well as attempts by state governments to promote the building of data centres in their jurisdictions for economic growth, would provide a significant opportunity to the researched market vendors[1].

With over 669 million Internet users today and a projected GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024, India is expected to create huge amounts of data at breakneck speeds in the future years[1]. Besides, the substantial increase in the use of smartphones and smart devices, acceptance of cloud computing, big data, AI, and other technologies by Indian companies, and a rising number of networked devices due to IoT all contribute to the growth of data centres in India.

Additionally, the country boasts one of the greatest e-commerce and telecom industries in the world, backed with a predicted population of 1.4 billion over the next five years and only approximately +100 third-party data centres around the country[1], India's requirement for hyper-scale data centres is immense.

By combining key fundamental technologies into a single stack, the country is also experiencing a growing change in the economy toward a consumption-based paradigm. In addition, the transition toward digital transactions is increasing in order to meet the RBI and government's less cash goal[1], and cloud penetration across all of these technologies is increasing as well.

As a result, the requirement for a high-quality experience is prompting all of the world's leading cloud suppliers to establish their foothold in India. Hyperscale and colocation providers such as STT GDC India, as well as major public cloud players like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle[1], are among those trying to satisfy the country's rising demand.

Data Is and Will Continue To Drive Demand For Data Centres in India

Growing internet development in rural regions has resulted from the provision of bandwidth, cost-effective data packages, and increasing awareness, leading to rural India's digital transformation. According to the ICUBE research, rural India is driving digital adoption, with a 45% increase in internet users, reaching 200 million from 2018 to reach 290 million in 2019, which is projected to cross the cumulative count (Rural + Urban) of 900 million users by the end of 2025[3].

Some of the most important variables evaluated for Internet penetration are proximity to fibre landing stations and an uninterrupted plus dependable power supply. As a result, the majority of investments from local and foreign firms are concentrated in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

However, electricity dependability has improved in recent years, particularly in several key states. The local government recognizes the importance of data centre market growth and its influence on the economy and prospective investments, and so supports the development of data centres in India by offering attractive site alternatives with adequate power supply and the use of renewable energy.

It's really no surprise that, as per a CRISIL estimate, the India DC sector's capacity would triple by FY2025, reaching 1,100–1,200 MW from the present 360 MW. These projections take into consideration the $4–5 billion in investments announced over the last three years for both brownfield and greenfield projects[4].

According to the CRISIL study, data usage increased by 38% year on year in the first quarter of FY2021[4]. With more than adequate data backing the ever-increasing demand for everything 'Digital,' – it's safe to say that the future of data centres in India is one where the industry becomes essential to support the country's growth.

STT GDC India, one of India leading data centre service providers, operate 18 colocation data centre facilities, across 9 key cities in India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, with a cumulative IT load capacity of 140 MW.

