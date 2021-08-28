Left Menu

Mirza-McHale reach finals in Cleveland

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:49 IST
Mirza-McHale reach finals in Cleveland
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women's doubles final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament with a straight-set win over Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison here.

Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday.

The unseeded Indian-American pair will battle it out for the top honors with top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the summit clash.

Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021