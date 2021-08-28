Mirza-McHale reach finals in Cleveland
Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women's doubles final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament with a straight-set win over Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison here.
Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament on Friday.
The unseeded Indian-American pair will battle it out for the top honors with top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the summit clash.
Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous two games.
