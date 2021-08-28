Left Menu

These games are coming to Xbox next week

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:05 IST
These games are coming to Xbox next week
Arriving on August 31st on Xbox, Song of Iron is an action-adventure game by Resting Relic. Image Credit: Xbox Wire

Microsoft has shared a list of games that will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week - from August 30 to September 3 - as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be-released ID@Xbox games.

Here's a sneak peek of the upcoming titles on Xbox:

Song of Iron

Arriving on August 31st on Xbox, Song of Iron is an action-adventure game by Resting Relic. Behind you lies a trail of broken helms, shattered shields. You hold the axe of a fallen foe. Worn and dented, it will suit its purpose. What lies ahead is still a mystery, your goal is not. To save your people you must find the Great Temple of the Gods, but do not expect a warm welcome.

In Song of Iron, man, monster and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this gritty adventure where combat is intense, visceral and dangerous. Use bow, axe and shield to fight back but take care, weapons can be lost, arrows will run out and shields will be broken.

Surgeon Simulator 2

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Surgeon Simulator 2 will be heading to Xbox on September 2.

It's time to slip into your scrubs and grab the nearest scalpel (saw or sink plunger) and enter the Bossa Labs Medical Facility in this 1-4 player physics-based operating theatre of chaos. From head transplants and leg amputations to dancing games and relay races, at Bossa Labs, you choose your own way to play.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is the second collaboration between Survios and MGM Studios, that brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to consoles and PC for the first time. The title will be available on Xbox starting September 3.

Step into the ring and show off your boxing skills in a knockout arcade experience. Fight as 20 iconic characters from the Creed and Rocky universe. Take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, or challenge your friends and family in intense, head-to-head matches.

Weapon of Choice

Weapon of Choice is a high-energy, side-scroller in which each playable character is unique with their own special weapon and abilities. The world is being taken over by gene-combining beings from beyond the stars. Hideous new creatures are popping up everywhere, and it's up to the Solus Operatives to grab their unique weapons and split some disgusting alien skulls.

The Xbox One X Enhanced title will be arriving on September 2.

Galaxy squad

Galaxy squad is a turn-based tactical roguelike, in which you are leading a squad of mercenaries through a randomly generated galaxy with different events. The game combines node-based exploration with random events, similar to games like FTL or Renowned Explorers, with hardcore tactical battles, inspired by the XCOM series. All your characters are randomly generated, and you can evolve them however you want, creating the ultimate crew.

The Galaxy Squad will be heading to Xbox on September 1.

Other upcoming titles include:

  • Guts 'N Goals – August 31
  • KeyWe – August 31
  • Lamentum – August 31
  • Monster Harvest – August 31
  • The Big Con – August 31
  • Alveole – September 1
  • Lake – September 1
  • Ravva and the Cyclops Curse – September 1
  • Kitaria Fables – September 2
  • Yuoni – September 2

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021