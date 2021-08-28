These games are coming to Xbox next week

Microsoft has shared a list of games that will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week - from August 30 to September 3 - as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be-released ID@Xbox games.

Here's a sneak peek of the upcoming titles on Xbox:

Song of Iron

Arriving on August 31st on Xbox, Song of Iron is an action-adventure game by Resting Relic. Behind you lies a trail of broken helms, shattered shields. You hold the axe of a fallen foe. Worn and dented, it will suit its purpose. What lies ahead is still a mystery, your goal is not. To save your people you must find the Great Temple of the Gods, but do not expect a warm welcome.

In Song of Iron, man, monster and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this gritty adventure where combat is intense, visceral and dangerous. Use bow, axe and shield to fight back but take care, weapons can be lost, arrows will run out and shields will be broken.

Surgeon Simulator 2

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Surgeon Simulator 2 will be heading to Xbox on September 2.

It's time to slip into your scrubs and grab the nearest scalpel (saw or sink plunger) and enter the Bossa Labs Medical Facility in this 1-4 player physics-based operating theatre of chaos. From head transplants and leg amputations to dancing games and relay races, at Bossa Labs, you choose your own way to play.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is the second collaboration between Survios and MGM Studios, that brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to consoles and PC for the first time. The title will be available on Xbox starting September 3.

Step into the ring and show off your boxing skills in a knockout arcade experience. Fight as 20 iconic characters from the Creed and Rocky universe. Take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, or challenge your friends and family in intense, head-to-head matches.

Weapon of Choice

Weapon of Choice is a high-energy, side-scroller in which each playable character is unique with their own special weapon and abilities. The world is being taken over by gene-combining beings from beyond the stars. Hideous new creatures are popping up everywhere, and it's up to the Solus Operatives to grab their unique weapons and split some disgusting alien skulls.

The Xbox One X Enhanced title will be arriving on September 2.

Galaxy squad

Galaxy squad is a turn-based tactical roguelike, in which you are leading a squad of mercenaries through a randomly generated galaxy with different events. The game combines node-based exploration with random events, similar to games like FTL or Renowned Explorers, with hardcore tactical battles, inspired by the XCOM series. All your characters are randomly generated, and you can evolve them however you want, creating the ultimate crew.

The Galaxy Squad will be heading to Xbox on September 1.

Other upcoming titles include: