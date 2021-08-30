Left Menu

LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Speaker with built-in mics for headset-free chats

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-08-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 08:36 IST
LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Speaker with built-in mics for headset-free chats
Sporting a "tactical" matte black finish and understated metallic elements, the UltraGear Gaming Speaker is designed to fit neatly between the legs of LG's lightning-fast UltraGear gaming moni
LG Electronics on Monday unveiled its first-ever sound solution - UltraGear Gaming Speaker (GP9) - to deliver next-level immersion while gaming. Designed specifically for gamers, GP9 features built-in mics for clear voice chats without separate headsets or microphones.

Sporting a "tactical" matte black finish and understated metallic elements, the UltraGear Gaming Speaker is designed to fit neatly between the legs of LG's lightning-fast UltraGear gaming monitors. The control buttons are mounted on the top, making it easy to change microphone, volume and sound modes on the fly.

The speaker also features customizable RGB lighting that can display 16.8 million different colors to create a more immersive environment during gameplay.

The new speaker boasts the company's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially-designed head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm to tailor a game's audio according to the genre. GP9 also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes to customize game audio to match what the user is playing. These include:

  • FPS Mode - allows first-person shooter game fans to hear the smallest of details and react even quicker to enemy stealthily closing in on their position.
  • RTS Mode - ramps up the realism with a genuine spatial sound that can immerse players in their favourite real-time strategy (RTS), racing and all other games.

Image Credit: LG

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker supports DTS Headphone:X, providing convincing 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. The advanced speaker also allows users to share custom sound settings for specific games with other gamers.

The Hi-Res Audio certified gaming speaker delivers a richer, more complete reproduction of original sound during gameplay. In addition, a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO), an advanced technology typically found only in high-end audio equipment, takes the speaker's performance to the next level.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker come with SGS Eco-Product certification, highlighting the company's commitment to the environment. Starting next month, the speaker will be available in key markets worldwide starting in South Korea and the United States as well as select markets in Europe.

