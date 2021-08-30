IndosatM2 using Nokia WiFi mesh solution for superior broadband experience

Indosat Mega Media (IndosatM2), a subsidiary of Indonesia's leading telco Indosat, is using the Nokia WiFi mesh solution to provide a superior broadband experience to its home and enterprise customers across the country, the latter said on Monday.

"We are delighted to partner with Indosat Mega Media to provide our field-proven Nokia WiFi Beacon devices to its customers. Our industry-leading Nokia WiFi Beacon is a whole-home mesh solution, helping service providers across the world to offer seamless and reliable broadband coverage to their subscribers," said KP Goh, Head of Indonesia at Nokia.

As Indosat Mega Media's preferred partner for providing world-class Wi-Fi solution to its home and enterprise subscribers, Nokia provides a Wi-Fi mesh solution that enables the firm to offer broadband services under the brand name GiGAmaze. The solution, including Nokia WiFi Beacon devices, provides seamless and consistent coverage throughout the premises - home or office - thus ensuring improved range and speed compared to a traditional router.

The Nokia WiFi mesh solution features an in-built capability to opt for the Wi-Fi channel with the best speed and least interference, allowing IndosatM2's subscribers to enjoy applications that require reliable and high-speed broadband without interruption.

Subscribers can easily install and manage their Wi-Fi connection through a mobile application - Nokia WiFi. Featuring a simple interface, the app provides you quick insights to get the most out of your Nokia WiFi network.

Commenting on the partnership, Edi Riyanto, Chief Executive Officer, Indosat Mega Media, said, "With Nokia's field-proven Wi-Fi mesh solution, we are able to offer reliable and consistent indoor coverage, thus enabling our subscribers to leverage best-in-class broadband to carry out their professional and personal tasks without disruption."