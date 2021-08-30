China cuts amount of time minors can spend on online games
The new rules come amid a broad crackdown by Beijing on China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, which has unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad. The National Press and Publication Administration also told Xinhua it would increase the frequency and intensity of inspections for online gaming companies to ensure they were putting in place time limits and anti-addiction systems.
- Country:
- China
Chinese regulators on Monday slashed the number of time players under the age of 18 can spend on online games to an hour of gameplay on Fridays, weekends, and holidays, in response to growing concern over gaming addiction, state media reported.
The rules, published by the National Press and Publication Administration, said users under the age of 18 will only be able to play games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on those days, according to the Xinhua news agency. Online gaming companies will be barred from providing gaming services to them in any form outside those hours and need to ensure they have put real name verification systems in place, said the regulator, which oversees the country's video games market.
Previously, China limited the total length of time minors could access online games to three hours on a holiday or 1.5 hours on other days. The new rules come amid a broad crackdown by Beijing on China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, which has unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.
The National Press and Publication Administration also told Xinhua it would increase the frequency and intensity of inspections for online gaming companies to ensure they were putting in place time limits and anti-addiction systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xinhua
- Beijing
- Xinhua news agency
- Tencent Holdings
- Chinese
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality
11 dead after being swept into sea in east China
China boycotts actor after photos of visit to Japan's Yasukuni Shrine
China reports 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
PM talks about challenge of terrorism and expansionism, in veiled reference to Pak, China