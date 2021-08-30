Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings August security patch, PUBG optimization

The newly-launched OnePlus Nord 2 is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 - in India. The update bumps up the device's security patch level to August 2021 and brings optimization for PUBG and other mobile games.

The OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 also improves the stability of the Camera app and addresses the issue causing face unlock to fail in some scenes. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 update (via):

System

Improve system stability

Optimized PUBG and other mobile games to reduce system power consumption

Fixed the issue that face unlock may fail in some scenes

Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera

Improve app stability

OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, therefore it may take some time for the OTA to reach all units. To check if the update is available for your device, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The triple rear camera setup onboard the OnePlus Nord 2 includes a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.