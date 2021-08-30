Islamic State group claims latest Kabul attack
The Islamic State groups affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for Mondays rocket attack in Kabul, saying it fired at least six Katyusha rockets at the airport in the Afghan capital.The rockets stuck a neighbourhood close to the Kabul airport. The claim of responsibility was carried by the militant groups media arm, the Aamaq news agency.
The Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for Monday's rocket attack in Kabul, saying it fired at least six Katyusha rockets at the airport in the Afghan capital.
The rockets stuck a neighbourhood close to the Kabul airport. The claim of responsibility was carried by the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency. It didn't provide further details. The U.S. military said five rockets targeted the airport on Monday morning and that U.S. forces on the airfield used a defensive system to intercept them.
The attack did not halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
It was the latest attack by the militants. The Islamic State group launched a devastating suicide bombing Thursday at one of the airport gates that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.
