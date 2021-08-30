Left Menu

China's market regulator to tighten oversight of sharing economy

The regulator also said it was investigating food delivery giant Meituan for not reporting its acquisition of bike-sharing startup Mobike in 2018 for antitrust review. Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:00 IST
China's market regulator to tighten oversight of sharing economy

China's market regulator said on Monday it would step up oversight of the so-called sharing economy, where consumers share access to goods and services often with the help of an online platform.

The move by the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) is the latest in a drive by Beijing to strengthen control over its society and key sectors of its economy, including tech, education and property. Bike-sharing and joint use of portable powerbanks to charge mobile phones are two popular sectors in the sharing economy.

SAMR said its stricter oversight would include regulating powerbank sharing platforms and making their pricing systems transparent. The regulator also said it was investigating food delivery giant Meituan for not reporting its acquisition of bike-sharing startup Mobike in 2018 for antitrust review.

Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Monday, Meituan warned in a regulatory filing it might be required to pay "significant" antitrust fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021