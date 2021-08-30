Left Menu

Geological Survey of India training institute launches dedicated website

30-08-2021
The Centre on Monday said that the training and capacity building wing of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has recently launched its dedicated website for round the clock accessibility of various online training courses on earth sciences to its stakeholders.

This is in tune with the Digital India campaign of the Centre, the Ministry of Mines of said in a statement.

''Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad...has recently launched its 24x7 website (https://training.gsiti.gsi.gov.in/) for round-the-clock accessibility of various online training courses on Earth Sciences to its stakeholders,'' it said.

The beta version of this site, designed for catering to the training needs of the geoscience fraternity, hosts over 33 recorded training courses and awards completion certificates.

Moreover, the day-to-day activities of GSITI like new training announcements and lists of nominated participants of ongoing programmes are regularly uploaded on this website. Over 12,380 participants have already registered on this website and are getting benefited from the rich technical content offered by this Institute.

Training and capacity building that enhances skill and efficiency is considered as the basic tenet for the growth of an organisation. With the intent of providing induction-level orientation training to the new incumbents of GSI, the Training Institute was established in 1976.

